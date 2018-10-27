3 Godowns Sealed After Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Uttar Pradesh

Seven people were killed on the spot and one person died at a hospital yesterday.

A day after eight people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, authorities today sealed three godowns for allegedly storing crackers more than permissible limits.

Raids were carried out on several firecracker shops and warehouses under the supervision of City Magistrate Sunil Kumar and Circle Officer Raghvendra Singh Rathore.

"Three godowns storing firecrackers more than the permissible limit as well as their capacity have been sealed," Mr Kumar said.

Besides, it was also found that these godowns were set up in places other than that stated in their respective licences, the city magistrate said.

Cases are being registered against the owners of these godowns, he said, adding that action will be taken against those violating guidelines and norms related to trade of firecrackers.

In an explosion at a licensed firecracker factory in Rasulpur village in Badaun on yesterday, seven people were killed on the spot and one person died at a hospital. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered district magistrates and superintendents of police to inspect firecracker factories, transportation of firecrackers and their sale.

He had also directed them to take adequate steps to ensure accidents due to firecrackers do not take place.