3 Fishermen Found Dead After Cyclone Murasu, Anger Erupts In Chennai's Kasimedu

The deaths of three of the nine fishermen who went missing after their boat was caught in Cyclone Murasu have triggered anger and anguish in Chennai district's Kasimedu, with grieving families questioning the government's response and demanding accountability.

The bodies of the three fishermen were found in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. The nine-member crew from Chennai's Kasimedu fishing harbour had been stranded at sea after their trawler reportedly developed a mechanical snag. Cyclone Murasu struck as the vessel remained stranded, leaving the fishermen caught in rough seas.

Chief Minister Vijay has condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 7 lakh for each bereaved family. But on the ground in Kasimedu, the mood is one of grief and anger, with families demanding answers on why the fishermen could not be rescued in time and what mechanisms were in place to ensure their safety.

The families allege they had alerted the authorities about the fishermen going missing, but no effective action was taken to trace them. With three bodies now recovered, the fate of the remaining six continues to be a matter of grave concern.

There are also questions over how the fishing vessel remained at sea despite weather advisories asking fishermen to return to shore. If the boat had ventured out before the warnings, was there an effective mechanism to establish contact with it and ensure its safe return?

Finance Minister Marie Wilson, who visited and consoled the affected families before travelling to Andhra Pradesh, acknowledged gaps. He said the fishermen did not have safety gear, insurance or mandatory documents, and promised to streamline the system to prevent a recurrence.

However, his visit has not entirely assuaged the anger among the families. One of their biggest grievances is the absence of the Fisheries minister during the initial days of the crisis. The wife of one of the missing fishermen said the families had waited for three days for the minister to visit them.

"It's been three days and the Fisheries minister has not come. After waiting the whole day, we were told he would come tomorrow. We want all nine of our fishermen. If not, we will immolate ourselves," she said.

'Negligence'

The tragedy has also triggered sharp political criticism. Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the government of negligence, citing the families' allegations that authorities failed to act despite being informed about the fishermen's disappearance.

Questioning who had allowed the fishermen to venture out to the sea during the cyclone, Stalin said the government should have ensured their return through wireless communication facilities. He strongly condemned what he described as the administration's indifference towards the lives of fishermen.

The Leader of the Opposition demanded compensation higher than the Rs 7 lakh already announced for the families of those who died. He also called for measures to prevent such tragedies and insisted that life insurance coverage be ensured for every fisherman venturing out to the sea.