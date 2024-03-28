3 Dead In Roof Collapse During Renovation Work At Chennai Bar

Officials added "the bar was functional".

Three people were killed as roof of the popular Sekhmet Bar collapsed in Chennai 's busy Chamiers Road in the Alwarpet area on Thursday.

Investigators say the roof of the first floor collapsed. There are conflicting reports on what had led to the roof collapse.

Some are pointing fingers at the metro rail work underway opposite the bar. Abash Kumar, the state fire services chief, told NDTV: "Two people have died. They have been identified as workers. Rescue teams are working to see if anyone else is trapped".

Officials added "the bar was functional".

"We are checking if any major impactful operation was underway around that time in the metro rail work," said Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the roof collapse. The city police is yet to issue a statement.