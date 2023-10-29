3 Dead As Express Train Collides With Stationary Passenger Train In Andhra

At least three people were killed on Sunday when an Express Train rammed a stationary passenger train in Andhra Pradesh, months after the horrific three-train collision in Odisha that killed over 280.

The passenger train was going from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada. It stopped due to a break in overhead cable. The incoming train, Palasa Express, is said to have run into the stationary train derailing three coaches.

Pictures from the site showed the derailed coaches and people crowding around.

The East Coast Railway has released helpline numbers.

Helpline Number regarding Train Accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly secn of Waltair Divn of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.



Bhubaneswar -

0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069



Waltair - 0891-

2885914@RailMinIndia — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) October 29, 2023

Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"The CM expressed deep shock over the Kantakapalli train accident incident in Vizianagaram district. He ordered the officials to take quick relief measures and ensure that the injured get prompt medical services," the Chief Minister's office posted on social media.

"The Chief Minister advised to send as many ambulances as possible from the nearby districts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli and make all kinds of arrangements to provide medical treatment in the nearby hospitals. The details regarding the incident should be reported to him from time to time," it added.

