3 Dead As Bus Exiting Parking Lot Runs Over People In Rajasthan: Cops

Three people died and as many were injured on Monday after being run over by a bus in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.

The incident occurred in Rajgarh town under the Nasirabad police station area when the bus was exiting a parking lot near the Bhairu Baba fair.

Local Station House Office Roshan Lal said the accident was probably caused by a brake failure.

Police said two people died on the spot while one more succumbed to injuries during treatment at the JLN Hospital in Ajmer.

A police head constable is also among those injured, they said.

