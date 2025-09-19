3 Dead After Car With Sadhus Falls Into Well In Madhya Pradesh

A car carrying seven sadhus plunged into a well after a tyre burst in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Friday evening, killing three, while an equal number were rescued, a police official said.

One sadhu is missing and a search is underway at the site near Tendni Khurd on Betul Road, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, said Sanwari police outpost in-charge Mukesh Dwivedi.

"The vehicle went out of control after a tyre burst. It hit a tree and then fell into a well without a boundary wall. There were seven sadhus in the vehicle. Three died, three were rescued and admitted to the district hospital, while one is missing. A search is on with an earth excavating machine," he said.

They were travelling to Multai in Betul from Chitrakoot, Mukesh Dwivedi said.

