3 Dead After Ambulance Collides With Truck In West Bengal: Cop

The incident occurred at Jabravita on NH-31 when an ambulance carrying six people including the driver collided with a truck. Three people died on the spot while the other three sustained injuries, police said.

According to the family members, the incident occured when Mukti Saha (53) suffered breathing problems and was taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital from Jalpaiguri district hospital by ambulance after which the ambulance collided with a truck.

The deceased were identified as Rita Saha (40), the wife of Mukti Saha, Bapan Ghosh (33), and the ambulance driver Prasanta Roy.

Raju Saha, relative of the deceased, said, "Three people died at the spot, two are critically injured and another one is out of danger."

According to him, the accident happened due to the dense fog.

"The injured were admitted at the NBMCH in which two are critically injured and one injured is out of danger," police said.

Police recovered the ambulance and the investigation into the case is on.

