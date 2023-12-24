3 Convicted For Kidnapping Newborn From State-Run Hospital Near Mumbai

The three have been sentenced to five and a half years of rigorous imprisonment (Representational)

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has convicted three people accused of kidnapping a newborn from a government hospital and sentenced them to five years and six months of rigorous imprisonment.

Additional sessions judge GG Bhansali found the accused Gudiya Sonu Rajbhar (43), her husband Sonu (49), and Vilas Kailas Srivastav (57) guilty of charges under Section 363 (kidnapping) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane informed the court that on January 14, 2018, Gudiya kidnapped a baby boy within four hours of his birth from a government hospital and took him home.

The police later traced the accused and found the baby and reunited him with his parents, she said.

The accused couple had planned to give the infant to the third accused, Vikas Srivastav, the court was told.

Eighteen prosecution witnesses, including the police and experts, were examined during the trial.

The judge, in his order, noted that for the newborn baby, the company of his mother and breastmilk are like oxygen.

The court observed that the accused couple were parents to six children and had been in jail since 2018. Hence, it was appropriate to punish them for the period they had been in jail.