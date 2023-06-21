3 Injured In Bomb Blast In SUV In Manipur, Amit Shah Calls All-Party Meet

One among the injured is said to be in a serious condition.

Three civilians were injured in a bomb blast this evening in Manipur where ethnic violence has been raging for nearly two months, said sources.

The bomb that exploded around 7:30 pm was planted in an SUV parked near a culvert in Bishnupur's Kwakta, one of the worst violence-hit regions in the state.

Bystanders reported seeing the driver leaving the Scorpio car and that there was no one in the vehicle, the sources said.

It was likely to be an improvised explosive device, they added.

The three civilians injured in the blast were evacuated to Bishnupur District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting in New Delhi this Saturday to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Internet ban was extended till Sunday in Manipur, where violence erupted on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for the Scheduled Tribe status.

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from parts of Manipur since then. In one such latest incident, Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh's house was set on fire in Imphal.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kukis from reserve forest land, which led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meitis are a majority community Manipur, followed by tribal communities like the Nagas and Kukis.