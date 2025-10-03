Advertisement
3 Children Drown In Lake During Vacation In Karnataka: Cops



Read Time: 1 min
During Dasara vacation, the boys had gone to swim in the nearby lake. (Representational)
Chikkaballapura:

Three children drowned in a lake in Achepalli village in Chikkaballapura district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The children have been identified as Vishnu (14), Nihal Raj (12), and Harshavardhan (16), all residents of Achepalli.

During Dasara vacation, the boys had gone to swim in the nearby lake.

Vishnu and Nihal Raj, who could not swim, began to drown. On seeing his friends struggle, Harshavardhan jumped in to rescue them but tragically drowned.

Upon learning of the incident, Bagepalli police rushed to the spot and with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies.

The parents of the children were inconsolable as the bodies reached their doorsteps.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

