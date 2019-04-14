NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
3 Charged For Negligence After Short-Circuit Fire Below PM's Stage: Cops

The wiring of air-conditioning circuit got overheated and accidentally caught fire and security staff immediately doused the fire before any damage could be done, senior police official said.

All India | | Updated: April 14, 2019 22:49 IST
PM Modi continued his speech uninterrupted while the security personnel tackled the mishap


Aligarh: 

Three persons including an electricity contractor have been charged today for "negligence" after a short circuit caused a minor fire under the stage on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his speech in Uttar Pradesh.

"The wiring of air-conditioning circuit got overheated and accidentally caught fire," senior superintendent of police Akash Kulhari said. 

He said the security staff immediately doused the fire before any damage could be done.

The prime minister continued his speech uninterrupted while the security personnel tackled the mishap without anyone knowing about it, he said, adding an enquiry has been ordered.



