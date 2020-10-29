3 BJP Workers Killed In Terrorist Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Police have registered a case of murder (Representational)

Three BJP workers, including a youth leader, were killed on Thursday in a terrorist attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They had been travelling in a car when the terrorists fired at them at YK Pora area.

"Today at about 2020 hours, Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at village YK Pora, where terrorists had fired upon three BJP workers. Senior police officers reached at the crime spot," the police said in a statement.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they were declared as brought dead.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired on three BJP workers, identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo, resident of YK Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary); Umer Rashid Beigh, son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh, resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker); and Umer Ramzan Hajam, son of Mohd Ramzan, resident of YK Pora (BJP worker)," the police added.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack.

"Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time," he tweeted.

His ally, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, also tweeted over the incident.

"Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI's ill thought out policies," she wrote.

Police have registered a case of murder. The area has been cordoned off and search for the terrorists is on, they said.