3 Arrested With Fake Currency Notes Worth Over Rs 2 Lakh In UP

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested three people in Meerut with counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of more than Rs 2 lakh.

The arrest was made by the Noida unit of STF from Hanuman Vihar area under the Medical police station limits of Meerut district around 2:35 pm.

The police said they have recovered fake notes having a total face value of Rs 2,03,600 from the trio along with equipment and material used to make them.

"The police were getting inputs about a gang involved in printing of fake currency and its circulation in the market for the last few months. Working on a credible information, a raid was carried out by the STF Noida unit and three persons were arrested from the spot," Additional Superintendent of Police (UP STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

"The accused have been identified as Pappu Tulhedi, Deshpal Singh and Rishi Kumar," Mr Mishra said.

The officer said the trio had been engaged in illegal making of Indian currency notes and its circulation over the past six months against a commission of 35 per cent.

They were circulating the fake currency in Delhi-NCR, he said. According to the preliminary investigation, key accused Pappu Tulhedi has 15 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in Meerut district.

Deshpal has four cases, including an attempt to murder, lodged against him in districts of Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, the agency said. Further legal proceedings are being carried out by the local police station in Meerut, the STF added.

