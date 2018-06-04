3 Arrested For Murdering Father, Stepmother And Two Stepbrothers

The three men shot their father Ramvilas Rao, his second wife Sunita Devi and two sons before slitting their throats with a sharp weapon around midnight.

Police said the killing could be fallout of a property dispute. (representational)

Sitamarhi:  Three men have been arrested for killing their father, stepmother and two stepbrothers at Banchauri village in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, police said today.

Prima facie, it seems the killing was fallout of a property dispute, Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar Veer Dhirendra said.

"The three men shot their father Ramvilas Rao (60), his second wife Sunita Devi and two sons before slitting their throats with a sharp weapon around midnight yesterday," the officer said.

The trio, who lived with their mother Mantuniya Devi in the same village, was apprehended by the police this morning after a nightlong hunt, the deputy SP said.

Mantuniya Devi, however, is still on the run, he said, adding that the four bodies have been sent to Sadar hospital for post-mortem.

