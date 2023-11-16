3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Doda

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, they said. (Representational)

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials said.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, they said.

The earthquake of 3.9 magnitude occurred at 9:34 am, the National Center for Seismology said.

Its epicentre was in Doda. It occurred at latitude 33.05 degrees north and longitude 76.18 degrees east, it said.

