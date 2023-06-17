Jammu And Kashmir Hit By 2 Earthquakes Within 10 Minutes, No Casualties

The two earthquakes occurred within 10 minutes of each other. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh and 10 minutes later a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake in Ladakh occurred at 9:44 PM. While the earthquake at Doda occurred 10 minutes later at 9:55 PM.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 21:55:39 IST, Lat: 33.04 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 18 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 21:44:29 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 79.84, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 271km NE of Leh, Laddakh, India," tweeted NCS

However, there was no loss of life reported.

