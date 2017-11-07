2G Verdict On A Raja, Kanimozhi Still Not Ready, Says Judge: 10 Facts

2G scam: In the first case, former telecom minister A Raja is facing trial (file)

New Delhi: The verdict on whether former Telecom Minister A Raja masterminded India's biggest ever telecom scam is still not ready, the judge handling his trial said, adding that he needs three more weeks to write up his decision. Mr Raja is accused by the country's premier investigating agency, the CBI, of misallocating airwaves and licenses for cellphone networks and causing India 1.76 lakh crores as a result. The Supreme Court earlier agreed that the process he followed as Telecom Minister was polluted, and cancelled all the licenses he had issued. The "2G" trial began in 2011.