297 Indian Antiquities Returned During PM Modi's Visit to US

The move is part of India's efforts to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property.

The US returned 297 antiquities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, bringing the total number of antiquities recovered by India since 2014 to 640. The move is part of India's efforts to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property.



The US has emerged as a key partner in this recovery process, with a total of 578 antiquities returned to India from American institutions. This comes as progress, as only one artefact was returned to India between 2004 and 2013.

Noteworthy among past recoveries is the return of 157 antiquities during Modi's visit to the US in 2021, which included a significant bronze Nataraja statue from the 12th century CE. Additionally, just days after Modi's trip in early 2023, another 105 artefacts were returned, demonstrating the sustained efforts to repatriate stolen cultural property.

India's recovery efforts extend beyond American borders, with successful repatriations including 16 artefacts from the United Kingdom and 40 from Australia. These efforts are part of a broader strategy by the Indian government to combat cultural property theft and preserve its rich heritage.

In July 2024, India and the United States took a pivotal step by signing a 'Cultural Property Agreement' during the 46th World Heritage Committee meeting in New Delhi. This agreement aims to prevent further illicit trafficking of antiquities from India to the US, reinforcing both nations' commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage.

The recent recoveries are seen as a testament to Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic engagement and personal relationships with global leaders, which have played a crucial role in securing these returns. As India continues to reclaim its stolen treasures, it reinforces its cultural identity and heritage for future generations.