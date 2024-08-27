280-Meter Bridge Over Vatrak For Bullet Train Completed, Railway Ministry Shares Pic

The official account also shared a stunning picture of the Vatrak bridge.

The bridge on the Vatrak river in Kheda district for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) has been completed in Gujarat, the Ministry of Railways wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The official account also shared a stunning picture of the Vatrak bridge.

"The Vatrak River Bridge in Gujarat, spanning 280 metres, for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad #BulletTrain Project, connecting Anand and Ahmedabad Bullet Train Stations, is now complete," Railways wrote along with a breathtaking picture of the bridge surrounded by lush greenery.

See the post here:

The Vatrak River Bridge in Gujarat, spanning 280 metres, for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad #BulletTrain Project, connecting Anand and Ahmedabad Bullet Train Stations, is now complete. pic.twitter.com/xTENJlNF4v — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 27, 2024

There are a total of 24 river bridges in the project, 20 are in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. Out of 20 bridges in Gujarat, 10 have been completed.

"This bridge is in between Anand and Ahmedabad Bullet Train station. Another completed river bridge between the two stations is the Mohar River," the official statement added.

"The river originates in the hills of Dungarpur, Rajasthan and enters in Gujarat near village Moydi of Meghraj taluka. Vatrak river is 25 km from Anand Bullet Train station and 30 km from Ahmedabad Bullet Train station," the statement said.

Notably, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been tasked with constructing the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor. The ambitious project has been making steady progress since work began in November 2021. As part of the corridor, bridges have been built over six rivers - the Par and Auranga in Valsad district, and the Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, and Venganiya in Navsari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe launched the project in Ahmedabad on September 14, 2017.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was incorporated on February 12, 2016, under the Companies Act, 2013 with the object of financing, constructing, maintaining and managing the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India.

The Company has been modelled as a 'Special Purpose Vehicle' in the joint sector with equity participation by the Central Government through the Ministry of Railways and two State Governments -- Government of Gujarat and the Government of Maharashtra.



