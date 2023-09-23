Rail Minister's Big Announcement: High-Speed Train In Gujarat In 6 Months

The high-speed train will start very soon, Ashwini Vaishnaw said. (Representational)

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said a high-speed train will start running between Ahmedabad and Sanand in the next six months.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of semiconductor company Micron's plant in Gujarat's Sanand, Mr Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat Express trains will also halt there.

"A world-class train will start between Ahmedabad to Sanand. The high-speed train will start very soon, in the next six months," the Railway Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express on September 24.

Talking about the semiconductor ecosystem, Mr Vaishnaw, who also holds the Communications and IT Minister portfolio, said, the demand for semiconductors is going to increase to Rs 5 lakh crore in next few years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to build the future of the country with designed and made-in-India semiconductors, he said.

He said that Gujarat has taken the lead in the semiconductor space.

Micron in June had announced setting up of a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore).

The company has roped in Tata Projects for phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Sanand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)