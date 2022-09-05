26 Inmates Test HIV Positive In Uttar Pradesh Jail

According to Chief Medical Officer, there are 3,300 inmates in Barabanki jail. (Representational)

Twenty-six inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for HIV, officials said on Monday.

The tests were conducted by the health department during a three-phase HIV camp at the jail from August 10 to September 1, they said.

Jailor Alok Shukla said of the 26 people, two are undergoing anti-retroviral treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow.

According to Barabanki Chief Medical Officer Dr Awadhesh Yadav, there are 3,300 inmates in the district jail and efforts are being made to test all of them for HIV.

