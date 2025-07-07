"I'm From UP, I Saved Mumbai, Taj Hotel": 26/11 Hero On Marathi Row

A former elite commando part of the 26/11 counter-terrorist operation has ripped into the Thackerays over the Marathi language row, claiming that the supporters of Raj Thackeray were busy hiding when the terror unfolded in Mumbai in 2008.

Praveen Kumar Teotia is among the few non-political voices that have emerged at a crucial juncture in Maharashtra's politics.

"I saved Mumbai on 26/11. I bleed for Maharashtra. I'm from UP. I saved the Taj Hotel. Where were Raj Thackeray's so-called warriors? Don't divide the nation. Smiles don't require any language," said Mr Teotia, who has authored the book 26/11 Braveheart: My Encounter with Terrorists That Night.

Repeating his claim while speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Teotia said that it was not Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, but military personnel from states like UP and Bihar who fought the terrorists during 26/11.

"When the 26/11 terrorist attack happened, their (MNS) so-called warriors hid and…"

"He (Raj Thackeray) himself, along with Uddhav Thackeray and his family, could also not be found. People who saved others, such as army personnel, were primarily from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I was there, (I) handled the situation, and faced the terrorists. I am also from UP and come from the village of (former prime minister) Chaudhary Charan Singh," he said.

He also clarified that he is not anti-Marathi and said there should be no politics over language.

"I am proud of Marathi and Maratha warriors. Don't allow such losers to divide us. Language shouldn't be a part of politics," he said, adding that unemployment, poverty, development, manufacturing, agriculture, education, health, rape, pending court cases, and terrorism are bigger issues that must be focused on.

There has been no reaction from either the Thackeray camp yet.

The Thackerays have been at the forefront of the Marathi row that was reignited by the state government's three-language policy for schools. The policy was taken back amid criticism by the Thackerays, followed by a mega public reunion in which the two leaders slammed the BJP for imposing Hindi on the state's native Marathi speakers.

Among the two cousins, the younger Raj Thackeray faces criticism for adopting a radical approach over the language controversy, as his supporters are seen assaulting and threatening non-Marathi speakers in Mumbai. Accused of doing "gundagiri", he has been backed by his cousin Uddhav, who has declared it is better to be a goon while fighting for justice for the Marathi people.