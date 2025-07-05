"Have Come Together, Will Stay Together": Uddhav Thackeray On Reunion With Cousin Raj

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday shared a stage with his estranged cousin, Raj Thackeray, for the first time in nearly 20 years and said they "have come together and will stay together".

Addressing a victory gathering, titled 'Awaj Marathicha', after the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government revoked the order introducing Hindi as a third language from class 1 in state schools, Uddhav Thackeray said that rather than their speeches, their being "together is more important".

"One thing is clear, we have removed the distance between us," he said about the reunion with Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) boss.

The two cousins last shared the stage during an election campaign in 2005. Raj Thackeray then quit the Shiv Sena in the same year and founded the MNS in 2006.