25 Years Of Chhattisgarh: PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 324 Crore Assembly Building

As Chhattisgarh celebrates the silver jubilee of its formation, the state is all set to witness a historic moment on November 1, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building in Naya Raipur. The grand ceremony, marking 25 years of the state's formation, will also be attended by the Governor, Chief Minister, and several Union Ministers.

Formed on November 1, 2000, Chhattisgarh began its journey as India's 26th state, with its first Legislative Assembly session held on December 14th, 2000. Since a permanent building was not yet ready, the inaugural session was conducted in a temporary tent structure at Rajkumar College in Raipur.

The newly built Assembly complex, spread over 52 acres in Sector 19 of Naya Raipur, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 324 crore. The state-of-the-art structure is considered one of the most technologically advanced legislative assemblies in India, featuring a blend of traditional Chhattisgarhi aesthetics and modern architecture.

The building is divided into three major sections - the Assembly House, the Assembly Secretariat, and the Central Hall. It is equipped with eco-friendly systems like solar panels and rainwater harvesting. Parking facilities have been created for around 700 vehicles, ensuring smooth visitor management during sessions and public events.

Newly built Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly

Designed to reflect the essence of Chhattisgarh's tribal and regional heritage, the new building integrates Bastar and Surguja art into its corridors. The interiors feature a grand dome inspired by traditional palaces, while the exterior design subtly mirrors the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The complex includes a media lounge, auditorium, art gallery, canteen, and three meeting halls, alongside separate facilities for men, women, differently abled, and transgender individuals. To ensure safety and accessibility, the complex also includes three medical facilities within its premises.

A statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose leadership Chhattisgarh was formed, has been installed at the entrance as a symbolic tribute to his vision of empowering India's heartland.

While Chhattisgarh currently has 90 MLAs, the new Assembly has been designed to accommodate 120 members, keeping future expansions in mind. The foundation stone was laid on August 28, 2020, during the Congress government, with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attending the virtual ceremony.

The Department of Culture and Archaeology has also begun developing a museum inside the complex, which will depict Chhattisgarh's political, social, and economic evolution over the past 25 years, alongside a showcase of its tribal art and culture.