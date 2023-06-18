25 Foreigners Detained In Bengaluru After Surprise Check For 'Immoral Activities'

A case regarding this was filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station. (file)

Bengaluru Police late Saturday night conducted surprise checks on the high streets of MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church street based on suspicion of people indulging in 'immoral activities'.

The checks were based on a tip off received by the central division police that people are indulging in illegal activities and acting as agents to sell drugs. Those detained are foreign nationals who were trying to attract customers by standing on the road.

About 25 African nationals, both women and men, have been detained and subjected to narcotics tests.

The surprise checks were led by Central Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinivasa Gowda. One DCP, two Assistant Commissioners of Police, 6 Inspectors, 10 Police Sub-Inspectors, 20 female staff and 20 male staff were successfully deployed in the operation.

DCP Gowda said six people were detained for confirmed Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act violations. One woman was booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), he added.

"So far, we found two among the detained had their VISA expired. A total of 26 were detained. Most of them detained were for consumption of drugs under the NDPS Act. We are verifying their antecedents. They were taken into custody for public nuisance and consumption of drugs. We had even received information against them for indulging in pimping activities, we found no evidence yet. One is Indian and others are African nationals who were detained," Srinivasa Gowda said.

