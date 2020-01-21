25 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due To Fog In North India

Delhi Train Delays Due To Fog: According to officials, Chennai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duranto Express was delayed by 6 hours, followed by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express which was running behind schedule by 4 hours and 30 minutes.

25 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due To Fog In North India

On Monday, 14 Delhi bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India

New Delhi:

At least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by 1 to 6 hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Northern Railway officials, Chennai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duranto Express was delayed by 6 hours, followed by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express which was running behind schedule by 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail, Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express were delayed by 4 hours.

The Howrah-New Delhi Duranto Express and Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Express were running behind schedule by 3 hours and 30 minutes, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express and Kanpur-New Delhi Shram Shakti Express were delayed by 3 hours.

Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express and Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express were also delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes and Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was running behind its schedule by 2 hours and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

On Monday, 14 Delhi bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.
 

Comments
Train Delays FogNorth India FogDelhi Fog

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News