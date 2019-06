Himachal Pradesh: A bus fell into a gorge near the Banjar area of Kullu.

A private bus carrying around 50 people fell into a gorge in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. At least 15 people have died and many more have been injured.

The number of deaths could rise as several people were sitting on top of the bus, reports said.

The incident took place near the Banjar area of the mountain district.

Rescue operations are underway.

The bus was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani area.