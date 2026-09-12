24-Hour Visit, 15,000 Personnel: How Xi Jinping's India Trip Is Being Guarded

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the national capital on Saturday for a one-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping on Saturday evening, with trade and investment ties expected to be among the key areas of discussion.

The visit comes amid a series of recent high-level engagements between India and China.

Xi Jinping is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior government officials and business leaders.

Multi-Layered Security For Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping's security arrangements in Delhi have been planned at a high level, with multiple agencies involved in securing his movements and stay.

The hotel where the Chinese President will stay will be placed under a no-fly zone. Anti-terror and bomb-detection teams will be deployed, while extensive security checks will be carried out at the hotel.

The checks will include measures to detect possible nuclear, radiation and biochemical threats. Underground pipelines and other infrastructure around the premises will also be examined.

Xi Jinping's Limousine Sent To India 10 Days Ahead

China reportedly sent a cargo aircraft to India around 10 days before the visit carrying Xi Jinping's Hongqi state limousine, a backup vehicle and communication equipment.

The Chinese President is expected to remain in India for around 24 hours and will leave Bharat Mandapam for the airport at around 11 am on Sunday.

Certain equipment brought by foreign security teams is subject to Indian regulations. Satellite communication equipment is not permitted, while certain weapons and security equipment cannot be imported and must be deposited with customs upon arrival.

An official said security-related concerns raised by foreign governments are being coordinated with the Delhi Police and other agencies under the protocol of the Ministry of External Affairs.

High-Security Boeing 747-8

Xi Jinping travels in a modified Boeing 747-8 operated by Air China, which serves as China's primary state aircraft and a mobile command centre.

The aircraft, originally a commercial passenger jet, entered Air China service in 2014 before being withdrawn in May 2015 for a multi-month conversion. It entered state service in 2016 with a VIP interior, secure communications and specialised security systems.

The aircraft is equipped with encrypted satellite communications, allowing Xi Jinping to remain in contact with government and military command centres. It also has threat-detection systems, missile-defence countermeasures and EMP shielding to protect its electronics.

15,000 Police Personnel, 200 Paramilitary Companies Deployed

Security has been stepped up across Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit. More than 15,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.

Barricades have been put up at several locations and vehicles are being checked. Police personnel have been deployed across different sectors and zones, while technical surveillance equipment is also being used.

More than 700 CCTV cameras and five control rooms have been set up along the route between Indira Gandhi International Airport and Shanti Path.

A dedicated CCTV control room has also been set up at Tughlak Road Police Station, where feeds from around 500 cameras can be monitored. Additional surveillance cameras have been deployed for traffic management and security along the route.