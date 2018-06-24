24 Degrees As Default AC Temperature: Centre's Proposal To Save Energy The proposal is part of the campaign initiated by the Ministry of Power that aims to save substantial amount of energy and also reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Share EMAIL PRINT This step will help save 20 billion units of electricity in one year alone, the power ministry said. New Delhi: Freezing temperatures inside when it is burning outside might soon be history as the power ministry has advised the manufacturers of air conditioners to keep the default setting of the cooling machines at 24 degrees Celsius saying that this will help save a lot of energy.



The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which carried out a study, recommended the default setting that could go up two notches to 26 degrees Celsius.



The proposal is part of the campaign initiated by the Ministry of Power that aims to save substantial amount of energy and also reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Following an awareness campaign in the next six months and a survey to gather feedback, the ministry would consider making it mandatory. This will help save 20 billion units of electricity in one year alone, according to the power ministry.



Explaining the rationale behind the recommendation, Union Power Minister RK Singh said that every one-degree increase in the temperature setting saves six per cent of electricity consumed.



"The normal human body temperature is approximately 36-37 degrees Celsius, but a large number of commercial establishments, hotels and offices maintain a temperature around 18-21 degrees Celsius forcing people to wear warm clothes or use blankets. This is actually wastage of energy. Some countries like Japan have put in place regulation to keep the temperature at 28 degrees Celsius," Mr Singh said, according to news agency ANI.



An advisory will be issued to manufacturers and establishments, including airports, hotels, shopping malls, offices and government buildings.



During a meeting, all major air conditioner manufacturers were advised to inform consumers through well-drafted labels about the impact of the optimum temperature setting both on their health as well as wallets. The attendees not only agreed, but also called it a "step in the right direction".





