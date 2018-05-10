24 Bangladeshi Nationals With Fake Aadhaar Cards Arrested In Tripura During initial investigation, the Bangladeshi nationals revealed they came to India three years ago to study in a madrassa.

The Bangladeshi nationals were planning to sneak into Bangladesh via the Tripura frontier, police said. Agartala: 24 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Tripura's capital Agartala on Thursday for being in India without any valid documents.



The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Mobile Task Force or MTF of the Tripura Police when the train they were travelling in from Uttar Pradesh rolled into the Agartala Railway Station. The police also recovered fake Aadhaar cards from them.



The Bangladeshi nationals were planning to sneak into Bangladesh via the Tripura frontier, police said.



After detaining them from the railway station, they were brought to MTF cell of Agartala and interrogated by senior police officials.



During initial investigation, the Bangladeshi nationals revealed they came to India three years ago to study in a madrassa. The police said they told the cops that they had gone to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.



"All of them are from Bangladesh and were studying in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and has crossed in to India through Petrapole of West Bengal. We are interrogating them and shall hand over to the Railway police," said MTF Superintendent of Police Abhijit Choudhury.



"Documents and identity cards of madrasas of different states along with mobile phones and Indian currencies were found from them. They have no valid passports," he added.



Tripura shares an 856 km border with Bangladesh, most of which is fenced except some stretches in the eastern frontier of the mountainous state.



