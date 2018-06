A case has been registered in the matter, police said (Representational)

A 23-year-old student today committed suicide by jumping off from the third floor of a building in Hargobind Nagar, police said.The deceased was identified as Lapram Hema alias Tayia belonging to Mizoram, said SHO Jatinderjit Singh.The victim was a B.Tech Agriculture student of the Lovely Professional University, Chaheru. "The student was said to be under depression due to the burden of studies," Mr Singh said.The body was sent for postmortem to the Civil hospital, he said, adding that a case was registered in the matter.