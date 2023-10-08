Bihar Reports 22 Drowning Deaths In A Day, Rs 4 Lakh Aid For Each Family

Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the death. (Representational)

As many as 22 people belonging to nine districts of Bihar lost their lives due to drowning in the last 24 hours, said the Bihar government on Sunday.

An official notice released by the Bihar government said that among 22, five cases were reported from Bhojpur, four people died in Jahanabad, three each in Patna and Rohtas, two each in Darbhanga and Nawada, and one each in Madhepura, Kaimur and Aurangabad districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the deaths and announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the victims' families.

Earlier, two brothers died due to drowning in the Yamuna Khadar area of New Usmanpur in Delhi.

Police said that as soon as they received information about the incident, a team immediately reached the spot and both boys were taken to the JPC Hospital where the doctor declared them dead.

On inquiry, it was found that the twin brothers, aged around 14 years, were residents of Pusta, Gamri village, Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)