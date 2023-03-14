22 Detained Over Board Exam Paper Leak In Assam

The General Science exam of Assam school oard, scheduled for Monday, was cancelled.

At least 22 people, including teachers and students, have been detained from across Assam for their alleged involvement in the leak of the General Science question paper, meant for the Class 10 state board examination. The raids, which started last evening after the state government ordered an investigation, continued today. The exam was cancelled.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said a total of 22 people have been detained from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

"Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearth the network of people involved in leakage of the question paper and the conspirators," he tweeted.

The General Science examination, scheduled for Monday, was cancelled by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA, on Sunday night after reports about the paper leak.

On Monday, SEBA said March 30 was the revised date for the exam.