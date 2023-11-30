21-Year-Old College Student Stabbed To Death By Gay Partner In Pune: Cops

After attacking, the accused fled from the crime scene, police said. (Representational)

A youth has been booked for allegedly stabbing his 21-year-old gay partner to death in the Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Wednesday.

According to Pune City Police officials, the victim, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course and living in a hostel, was attacked with a sharp weapon on Bakori Road in Wagholi on Tuesday.

After attacking, the accused fled from the crime scene, while a passer-by rushed the victim to the hospital. However, he can't be saved during treatment.

Officials further said that the accused had been identified as the victim before death was able to disclose his name. With the prima facie probe, police registered a case under IPC Section 302 against the accused.

A separate team has been formed and efforts to trace the accused are on, they said.

As the victim died, the accused managed to escape, they added.

Police suspect is to be a case of a love affair, and have initiated a probe in the same direction.

