'Not Bats, They Are Batman': Army Tweets Video To Honour Bihar Regiment

The Indian Army on Saturday tweeted a video saluting the courage and valour of the soldiers of the Bihar Regiment and remembered their contribution in the Kargil War 21 years ago.

"The Saga of #DhruvaWarriors and The Lions of #BiharRegiment. "Born to fight.They are not the bats. They are the Batman."

"After every #Monday, there will be a #Tuesday. Bajrang Bali Ki Jai", the Northern Command tweeted. Jai Bajrang Bali (Victory to Bajrang Bali) is the war cry of the Bihar Regiment when their troops go into the battlefield to face the enemy.

The 1 minute 57 second video traces back some of the most Herculean missions taken by the Regiment from 1857 to 1999, when the 1st battalion of the Bihar Regiment captured a strategic area in Kargil from the Pakistani army.

"It was the same month, 21 years ago. Bihar regiment gave a bloody nose to the Kargil intruders. They were on height to and were they prepared. They went with guts and came back with glory," says Major Akhil Pratap, who gave the narration in the powerful video.

The Army also pays tribute to Colonel Santosh Babu, who laid down his life for India in the violent clash with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh this week.

Colonel Babu, who was the Commanding officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, was among the 20 bravehearts who laid down their lives in an intense hand-to-hand combat on June 15 midnight. 12 soldiers of the regiment were also killed in the violent face-off.

The Bihar Regiment has been a part of all the major wars fought by the Indian Army after Independence, notable among them being the Kargil War when the 1st Battalion of the Bihar Regiment captured a strategic point from the Pakistani Army on the night July 6-7, 1999.

The Bihar Regiment has also taken part in India's UN peacekeeping operations in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.