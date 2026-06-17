2027 Polls In 5 States Won't Be Advanced Due To Census, Clarify Sources

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held as per schedule next year in February, sources said.

Clarifying the news reports that the state elections could be advanced due Census and Kumbh, sources said that no such proposal is under consideration.

Some political parties had said the second phase of the Census could force early assembly elections. They argued that government employees would be busy with Census work, making it difficult to conduct polls. Government officials deployed for Census work are often also assigned election duties.

However, sources clarified that elections will be held on time. Instead, the second phase of the Census may be conducted slightly earlier so that government staff are available for election duty.

The first phase of the Census is being held between April and September, covering house listing. The second phase, scheduled for February across the country, will collect individual data. Caste enumeration will also be done in this phase.

Separately, the Kumbh Mela is scheduled in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from January 14, 2027 to April 20, 2027. Because of this, there was speculation that polls could be held by the end of this year.

But according to sources, assembly elections will be conducted as per the original timeline.

The terms of the five state assemblies end between March and May. Manipur's term ends on March 13, Goa's on March 14, Punjab's on March 16, Uttar Pradesh's on May 22 and Uttarakhand's on May 28.

Sources said the election schedule could be drawn up in a way that Uttarakhand votes last, to avoid any disruption to Kumbh arrangements.