Asaduddin Owaisi Pulled Off Bihar Stunner In 2020. What's His Play This Time

As Bihar preps for a high-voltage poll battle, many believe that the Seemanchal region may hold the key to power. Four districts, 24 Assembly seats, and a big chunk of the state's 17 per cent Muslim population -- Seemanchal is a ballot battle to watch out for.

The Waqf law and Special Intensive Revision of voter lists are being seen as key issues in this region. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM pulled off a fifer in Seemanchal last time. Even though four out of AIMIM's five MLAs later switched to the RJD, its explosive show has made AIMIM a talking point in the run-up to the election.

Seemanchal Arithmetic

This border region comprises four districts -- Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Purnia. Out of these, Kishanganj has the highest Muslim population -- 68 per cent, followed by Katihar (44 per cent), Araria (43 per cent), and Purnia (38 per cent). Together, the four districts have 24 Assembly seats.

The Seemanchal region shares borders with West Bengal and is also close to the international border with Bangladesh.

In the 2020 Assembly election, the BJP won eight Seemanchal seats, its ally JDU secured four, Congress finished with five, and CPIML and RJD won one seat each. AIMIM pulled off a stunner with five wins, but four of its MLAs later switched to RJD.

Changed Equations

In the 2020 election, the NDA was unable to open its account in Kishanganj district, a predominantly Muslim-majority district with four Assembly segments. Mujahid Alam, sitting MLA from Kochadhaman, lost to AIMIM's Muhammad Izhar Asfi, who later joined RJD. JDU's Naushad Alam, also a sitting MLA, lost to RJD in Thakurganj. Congress's Mohammed Tauseef Alam, MLA since 2005, finished third as AIMIM's Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi won. Nayeemi later joined RJD. In the Kishanganj constituency, sitting MLA, AIMIM's Qamrul Hoda, lost to the Congress's Ijaharul Hussain.

This time, equations have changed. Mujahid Alam, earlier with JDU, has switched to the RJD. If sitting MLA Muhammad Izhar Asfi, who joined RJD after winning on an AIMIM ticket, does not get a poll pass, the fight will become interesting.

In Bahadurganj, too, an interesting equation is at play. Four-time MLA Tauseef Alam, who lost to AIMIM's Anzar Nayeemi, has now joined Mr Owaisi's party after leaving the Congress. And Mr Nayeemi has moved to RJD. The AIMIM chief has already named Mr Alam as its Bahadurganj candidate.

In Thakurganj and Kishanganj seats, a straight contest between NDA and the Opposition grand alliance is expected.

Owaisi's Solo War Cry

As the poll campaign heats up, Mr Owaisi has launched scathing attacks on the NDA as well as the RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan. He has slammed the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists.

Ruling out the possibility of joining the Opposition alliance, he told news agency ANI, "One-sided love is not going to happen. The people of Bihar should understand that the accusations that were made against us were based on lies and were made because they do not want a leader of the poor and oppressed people to become their political leadership".

"They just want you to remain their slaves, to walk behind them with your head bowed," he said in July.

Inputs by Shabnam Khan