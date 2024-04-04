With PM Modi On Dais, Nitish Kumar Says 'He Will Remain With NDA Forever'

Nitish Kumar was addressing a public rally in Bihar's Jamui

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently took a 'U' turn to join former ally National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Thursday said that he would stay permanently with the alliance (Ab kabhi idhar udhar nahi hone wale hain).

Addressing a public rally in Jamui where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on the dais, Nitish Kumar said, "Woh toh jhooth-mooth ka hum beech mein ek baar saath kar liye the toh aaj woh baat karta hai', but when I saw that he is doing wrong, I left them (RJD). And we are together forever now. 'Ab kabhi idhar udhar nahi hone waale hain'."

Mr Kumar applauded PM Modi-led central government stating that ever since it came to power Hindu-Muslim riots had stopped.

"PM Modi has been in the central government for 10 years and he has done so much work for Bihar and the country. Since we assumed power, Hindu-Muslim riots have stopped, I would like to appeal to the Muslim community that if you mistakenly vote for them (opposition), those riots will start again," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the Bharat Ratna award conferred to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, the Chief Minister said, "You (PM Modi) have done so much work. You awarded Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur which has been our demand, people won't forget this. We (NDA) have been working together since 2005, and the pace with which the work has been done is immense."

"Today, they (RJD) can only talk but when they got 15 years, they did nothing. People couldn't even go outside their houses after evenings in their tenure," Chief Minister Kumar said.

Janata Dal (United) supremo dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the BJP in Bihar in January this year.

Bihar will poll for the Lok Sabha in all seven phases, with the first scheduled to be held on April 19. The second phase is scheduled on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25, and the seventh and final phase of polling on June 1.

