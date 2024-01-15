No Alliance For Lok Sabha Elections, Says BSP Chief Mayawati

File photo

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party would go it alone in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but she did not rule out a post-poll alliance.

Talking to reporters at the state party office on her birthday, she categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics.

She said the party would not forge any tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, and would go it alone.

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had contested the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

