2023 Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Polls: Timing And Where To Watch

The three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland went to polls this month. Voting in Tripura took place on February 16 and in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. The votes for all the three states will be counted on March 2.

After the voting concludes in Meghalaya and Nagaland today, the exit poll results, which are based on research by various agencies, will be declared. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned exit polls in Meghalaya from 7 am on Friday to 7 pm on Monday.

The top poll body has also said that no election campaigning is allowed from 4 pm on February 25.

Where to watch exit poll results

You can catch the live updates on the Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland exit polls or the NDTV ‘poll of exit polls' on the NDTV news channel this evening. The ‘poll of exit polls' shows an aggregate of the exit polls conducted by various organisations to get a more accurate measure.

For more exit poll highlights, you can also visit NDTV's live blog.

The poll of exit polls will also be live-streamed on NDTV's official YouTube channel.

When to watch exit poll results

The poll of exit polls will be telecast after 7 pm today.

Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland have 60 Assembly seats each. While voting was held for all 60 seats in Tripura, 59 seats were contested in Meghalaya and Nagaland. Polling in Meghalaya Assembly's Sohiong seat has been deferred after the death of a candidate. In Nagaland, BJP's Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only rival withdrew his nomination.

Tripura witnessed a 79.5% voter turnout in this year's Assembly polls. The turnout was 91.4% in 2018.

Meghalaya and Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 44.7% and 58.8%, respectively, till 1 pm today.