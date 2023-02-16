Tripura Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Polling To 60-Member Assembly Today

Votes will be counted on March 2.

A three-cornered high voltage election campaign where the ruling BJP faces off with the Left-Cong alliance on the one hand and the Tipra Motha on the other will culminate today when the electorate casts its vote.

All preparations for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro said.

The voting will be held under tight security between 7 am and 4 pm at 3,337 polling stations, out of which 1,100 were identified as sensitive and 28 as critical, Mr Dinakarro told PTI.

The main contestants of the elections are the BJP-IPFT combine, CPI(M)-Congress alliance and the Tipra Motha, a regional party formed by the scion of the northeastern state's former royal family.

The polling for the Tripura Assembly elections began amid tight security today.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

According to Election Commission, over 28.14 lakh electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender, are eligible to cast their franchise. The voting is underway at 3,337 polling stations.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for the polls. The state has 97 all-women-managed police stations. It has 94,815 voters in the 18-19 age group and 6,21,505 in the 22-29 age group. The highest number of voters are in the 40-59 age group at 9,81,089.

The fate of the 259 candidates will be sealed on 60 Assembly seats today.

Feb 16, 2023 07:10 (IST) Tripura Polls: BJP Hopes For More As CPM Tries To Claw Back: 10 Points



Tripura goes to polls today in a triangular contest where the ruling BJP is hoping to win big. On the other side, the CPM has unexpectedly joined hands with the Congress. In case of a hung house, new party Tipra Motha holds all the cards. Tripura goes to polls today in a triangular contest where the ruling BJP is hoping to win big. On the other side, the CPM has unexpectedly joined hands with the Congress. In case of a hung house, new party Tipra Motha holds all the cards.