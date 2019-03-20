Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Address Students In Manipur

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Imphal, Manipur, today. (File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, to attend a party workers' meeting in Chunar and in Varanasi to address fishermen and women there, as part of her party's campaign ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Imphal, Manipur, today to discuss various issues and attend an interaction with students from Manipur.

In what can be seen as a first major political setback for the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh that goes to simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls on April 11, at least 18 party leaders have resigned from the party after being denied tickets. They have joined Conrad Sangma's National Peoples party (NPP), a key BJP ally which has decided to go solo across northeast.

