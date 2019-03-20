Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Address Students In Manipur

New Delhi:
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, to attend a party workers' meeting in Chunar and in Varanasi to address fishermen and women there, as part of her party's campaign ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Imphal, Manipur, today to discuss various issues and attend an interaction with students from Manipur.
In what can be seen as a first major political setback for the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh that goes to simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls on April 11, at least 18 party leaders have resigned from the party after being denied tickets. They have joined Conrad Sangma's National Peoples party (NPP), a key BJP ally which has decided to go solo across northeast.
Here are the LIVE Updates from 2019 Election campaigning:
Women and Child Development department organises women's two-wheeler rally for voter awareness in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is expected to announce its candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections soon.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit former prime minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri's home in Ramnagar area of Varanasi, PM Modi's constituency. She will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Conrad Sangma's National Peoples party (NPP) is expected to announce the final list of its candidates soon.
At least 18 BJP leaders, including party general secretary Jarpum Gambin, Home Minister Kumar Waii and Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin and six legislators have resigned from the party after being denied tickets. They joined the NPP, a key BJP ally which has decided to go solo across northeast.