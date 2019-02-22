Amit Shah To Address Rallies, Hold Meetings In Karnataka, Kerala Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Amit Shah will also hold a meeting with teams of 18 Lok Sabha constituencies at a college in Madurai, after which the BJP president will address three Shakti Kendra Sammelans.

All India | | Updated: February 22, 2019 04:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amit Shah To Address Rallies, Hold Meetings In Karnataka, Kerala Today

Amit Shah is expected to address a gathering at a stadium in Palakkad, Kerala (File Photo)


New Delhi: 

BJP president Amit Shah will hold Shakti Kendra Sammelan and Lok Sabha Committee meetings in Kerala and Karnataka today.

He will also hold a meeting with teams of 18 Lok Sabha constituencies at a college in Madurai, after which the BJP president will address three Shakti Kendra Sammelans.

After that, Mr Shah is expected to reach Palakkad in Kerala where he will hold a meeting with Lok Sabha in charges, coordinators and others.

At five in the evening, Mr Shah will address a gathering at a stadium in Palakkad.

The BJP president is also likely to travel to Ghazipur on February 26.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Amit ShahLok Sabha Elections 2019Kerala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiAero IndiaBCCIRaj Kumar BarjatyaLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HClimate ChangeMangaluru FireMother Language DaySamsung S10Galaxy FoldNitin Gadkari

................................ Advertisement ................................