Amit Shah To Address Rallies, Hold Meetings In Karnataka, Kerala Today

Amit Shah is expected to address a gathering at a stadium in Palakkad, Kerala (File Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah will hold Shakti Kendra Sammelan and Lok Sabha Committee meetings in Kerala and Karnataka today.

He will also hold a meeting with teams of 18 Lok Sabha constituencies at a college in Madurai, after which the BJP president will address three Shakti Kendra Sammelans.

After that, Mr Shah is expected to reach Palakkad in Kerala where he will hold a meeting with Lok Sabha in charges, coordinators and others.

At five in the evening, Mr Shah will address a gathering at a stadium in Palakkad.

The BJP president is also likely to travel to Ghazipur on February 26.