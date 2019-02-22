Lok Sabha Election Campaign Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Tirupati

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirupati's Tirumala today as part of his election campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a senior party functionary said.

AICC secretary CD Meyyappan said Mr Gandhi will land at the Renigunta airport in Tirupati in the afternoon and reach the hills by road from there. After offering worship, he is expected to address a public meeting at Taraka Rama Stadium. In the rally, Rahul Gandhi would speak on the Special Category Status for the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and other issues facing the nation.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah will address party booth committee workers in Ramanathapuram. This will be his first Tamil Nadu meeting after the BJP formed an alliance with the AIADMK.

Here are the Live Updates from election campaigning: