2019 General Election Saw Dip In Number Of Candidates

In the 2014 election, 8,251 candidates were contesting for the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The just-concluded Lok Sabha elections saw a dip in the number of contestants as 8,040 people entered the poll fray, 211 less compared to 2014.

The maximum number of people to stand for election was in 1996 when 13,952 candidates contested the Lok Sabha polls.

According to the Election Commission data, a total of 8,040 candidates were contesting in this Lok Sabha election, polling for which ended on May 19.

The number of contestants this time was lesser even when compared to the 2009 election when 8,070 people were in the fray, but was more than 2004 when 5,435 people took part in the general election.

A total of 4,648 contestants participated in 1999 Lok Sabha election while the number was 4,750 in 1998.

According to the Election Commission, 8,749 candidates were contesting the 1991-92 election.

A total of 6,160 contestants participated in 1989 Lok Sabha elections while 5,492 contestants took part in the democratic process in 1984-85.

In 1980, a total of 4,629 contestants were in the fray during seventh Lok Sabha election while the number was 2,439 in 1977.

A total of 2,748 contestants participated in 1971 Lok Sabha election, 2,369 in 1967; 1,985 in 1962; 1,519 in 1957 and 1,874 in 1951.

