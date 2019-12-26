2010-2019: The Decade's Most Memorable Political Quotes

2010s: A Decade In Review - Some of the memorable political quotes of the decade around the world

The last decade has been significant when it comes to politics. From some unexpected debuts to some shocking election wins, the last decade has seen a massive change in the political scenario of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power with a thumping victory in 2014 and was re-elected for a second term this year with an even bigger margin. US President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, in what came as a shock to many. Almost all politicians made some very moving and sometimes shocking statements. Lets take a look at some of the political quotes of leaders from India and the world in the past decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected with a thumping victory this year 1. "This is the 21st century and this is new India. Our victory in today's election is followed by chants of 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. This is not a victory for Modi. But, today's victory is not a victory for Modi. This is a victory for the aspirations of every citizen of this country craving for honesty. This is victory of the young man who is walking with the dreams for the 21st century." -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after being re-elected for a second term in 2019. US President Donald Trump, on climate change, said "I don't believe it"

2. "I don't believe it. You're going to have to have China and Japan and all of Asia and all these other countries, you know, it (climate change report) addresses our country. Right now we're at the cleanest we've ever been and that's very important to me." -- US President Donald Trump on climate change.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hinted she would contest against PM Modi from Varanasi

3. "If Priyanka Gandhi gets scared, she will sit at home and not do politics. I am in politics for good and will be there." -- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after it was decided that she would not contest elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in 2019.

Jair Bolsonaro had blamed actor Leonardo DiCaprio for assisting NGOs to set fire to Amazon

4. "The Amazon is not being devastated nor is it being consumed by fire, as the media is falsely portraying. Do not hesitate to visit Brazil...It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is a heritage of humankind, and it is a misconception, as scientists claim, to say that our forest is the lungs of the world." -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on the massive Amazon rainforest wildfire this year.

"India will never forget the Uri attack," PM Modi said

5. "Terrorists should hear out clearly that India will never forget the Uri attack.... I want to tell the leadership of Pakistan that the sacrifice of our 18 jawans will not go in vain." -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 18 soldiers.

Boris Johnson recently won the UK elections

6. "I'd rather be dead in a ditch. I just don't...I really need... [EU] cost a billion pounds a month, it achieves absolutely nothing. What is the point of further delay?" -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on delaying Brexit.

Jacinda Ardern had started her speech with an Islamic greeting

7. "That's why you will never hear me mention his name. He is a terrorist, he is a criminal, he is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless. He may have sought notoriety, but we in New Zealand will give him nothing. Not even his name." -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on the man behind the deadly Christchurch mosque shootings that claimed the lives of over 50 people.

Narendra Modi has conducted a surgical strike and an airstrike on terrorist camps in Pakistan

8. "I knew it was a big risk. I never care about any political risk to me. The biggest consideration for me was the safety of the soldiers who were willing to sacrifice their lives on our word. Information came that two-three units have reached the safe zone, so don't worry. But I said I won't breathe easy till the last man returns." -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after conducting surgical strikes on terrorist camps in PoK days after the Uri attack.

Donald Trump had nominated Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court judge

9. "It is a very scary time for young men in America, where you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of. This is a very, very -- this is a very difficult time." -- Donald Trump said on the MeToo movement. He made these comments during the trial of Brett Kavanaugh, who he had nominated as a judge of the Supreme Court. Mr Kavanaugh had been accused of sexual assault by a professor when he was 17-years-old.

Justin Trudeau has on many occasions affirmed that he is a feminist

10. "Because it's 2015!" -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on being asked about his gender balanced government.