Maharashtra In Top Court Against Verdict That Freed 12 In Train Blasts Case

A day after the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 convicts in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, the Maharashtra government has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the high court verdict. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran listed the matter for Thursday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra government, sought an urgent hearing.

Nineteen years after the serial blasts on July 11, 2006, claimed 189 lives and left over 800 people injured, the high court yesterday acquitted all 12 people convicted by a lower court. In 2015, a trial court convicted these 12 accused, sentencing five of them to death and the others to life imprisonment.

Setting aside the trial court order, the high court bench of Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Shyam Chandak said the prosecution had "utterly failed" to prove the case against the accused.

"The prosecution has utterly failed to prove the case against the accused. It is hard to believe that the accused committed the crime. Hence, their conviction is quashed and set aside," the bench said. The court said the accused shall be released from jail if they are not wanted in any other case.

On July 11, 2006, seven bomb blasts had ripped through separate Mumbai local trains within 11 minutes. Rigged pressure cookers were used for the bombings to amplify the damage caused. The first occurred at 6.24 pm -- rush hour due to people returning from work -- and the last at 6.35 pm. The bombs were placed in first-class compartments of trains from Churchgate. They exploded near the stations of Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar Road, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar and Borivali.

A trial court in 2015 convicted 12 people in the blasts case. The special court of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act sentenced Faisal Sheikh, Asif Khan, Kamal Ansari, Ehtesham Sidduqui and Naveed Khan to death. Seven other convicts Mohammed Sajid Ansari, Mohammed Ali, Dr Tanveer Ansari, Majid Shafi, Muzzammil Shaikh, Sohail Shaikh and Zamir Shaikh were sentenced to life imprisonment for being part of the conspiracy.