20 Killed, 3 Missing After Maharashtra Dam Breach; Search Ops Enter Day 8

23 people went missing on the night of July 3 after Tiware dam developed a breach.

The rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the Tiware Dam breach in Maharashtra entered the eighth day on Wednesday.

The response team has recovered 20 bodies and the operation for the missing three is still underway.

A total of 23 people went missing on the night of July 3 after the dam developed a breach due to heavy rains in the area causing a flood-like situation in several downstream villages.

The response team has recovered 20 bodies during the rescue operation.

Villages have been evacuated and the situation is under control now, said police.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of those who died and promised an investigation saying action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence.

The 15-year-old Tiware dam was repaired in May after locals complained about it. Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has said the state would probe "how the cracks developed" in the dam despite the repair.

The Opposition has trageted the state government.

Vijay Wadettiwar, the leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra assembly, said, "The dam generally stays good for 100 years. How did this incident happen? This is a case of corruption. The work was done by local legislator Sadanand Chavan's company."

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.