20 Die Of Heatstroke Since March In India, Telangana Logs Most Cases: Centre

Twenty people have died due to heatstroke while 4,853 cases have been reported across the country since March 1 this year, with Maharashtra recording the highest number of fatalities and Telangana reporting the most cases, according to government data tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stated that acting on the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, the Ministry of Home Affairs has included heatwaves and lightning in the list of notified natural calamities under the operational guidelines for the administration of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the 2026-31 award period.

He said a policy framework for providing relief assistance through the SDRF and NDRF is now in place, and heatwave mitigation projects are also eligible under the disaster mitigation funds.

The minister added that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH), has been implementing heat-health interventions in accordance with the National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illness.

According to the data, Maharashtra reported 11 confirmed heatstroke deaths, the highest among all states, followed by Andhra Pradesh with four deaths, Telangana and Odisha with two each, and Tamil Nadu with one.

Telangana recorded the highest number of heatstroke cases at 915, followed by West Bengal (733), Chhattisgarh (660), Andhra Pradesh (540) and Jharkhand (409).

Delhi reported 32 heatstroke cases and no deaths.

Rai added that the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance (NHRIDS) has been activated across more than 51,000 reporting units, covering all primary health centres and above-level hospitals.

Based on the India Meteorological Department's heatwave warning bulletins, NPCCHH disseminates customised colour-coded health advisories to states and districts for timely preparedness and response.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued national guidelines for the effective management of heatwaves and formulated guidelines for the preparation of Heat Action Plans, which facilitate heatwave-prone states and Union Territories in strengthening preparedness and response.

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