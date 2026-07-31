UK Heatwaves Claim Nearly 3,000 Lives In Just Two Months

Nearly 3,000 people are estimated to have died due to extreme heat during the UK's heatwaves in May and June, according to health officials. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said around 2,877 heat-related deaths were recorded during the two-month period, putting this year's toll close to the record 2,985 heat-related deaths reported during the summer of 2022.

Experts warned that the figure could rise further, with August, often one of the hottest months of the year, still to come.

According to The Metro, the deaths followed a series of unusually early and intense heatwaves that pushed temperatures above 35 degree celcius in parts of the country. The Met Office issued several extreme heat warnings as conditions posed serious risks to public health.

Older adults, people with pre-existing medical conditions and other vulnerable groups were among the worst affected. Health officials said prolonged exposure to high temperatures can worsen heart, lung and other underlying health conditions.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and intense, increasing the risk of illness and death during periods of extreme heat.

The soaring temperatures have also placed additional pressure on the NHS, while firefighters have responded to a rise in wildfires and other heat-related incidents across the UK.

Authorities are urging people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day and regularly check on elderly relatives, neighbours and other vulnerable individuals during periods of extreme heat.

Meanwhile, in a separate public health alert, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned holidaymakers about a rise in cases of cyclosporiasis, an infectious disease that can cause severe diarrhoea. According to the BBC, 67 cases have been reported since April, with many linked to travellers returning from Mexico.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a parasite called Cyclospora, which can contaminate foods such as salads, herbs and soft fruits. Experts say the parasite does not naturally occur in the UK and cannot spread from person to person.

Between 30 April and 15 July 2026, UKHSA recorded 30 cases in England, 27 in Scotland and 10 in Wales. The warning comes as the United States deals with a separate outbreak that has infected more than 18,000 people across 45 states, although no deaths have been reported.